Metro
Amotekun arrests suspected human trafficker with five children in Osun
Operatives of the South-West security network, Amotekun, have arrested suspected human trafficker, Isaac Okonu, in Osun State.
The Amotekun Commander in the state, Brig-Gen. Bashir Adewinmbi (retd), told journalists on Saturday the suspect was arrested in the Ifetedo area of the state for trafficking five children from Akwa-Ibom State.
He said the suspect took the children from the state without their parents’ consent and lied to them that they were going to Lagos.
Adewinmbi said: “The suspect confessed to meeting the boys in a motor park in Akwa Ibom State begging for money, and he told them if they could follow him to Lagos State, he would provide a job for them.
“He took them inside a vehicle without the consent of their parents or relatives and moved them down to Osun State heading to Ajebandele before luck ran against him at Ifetedo in Ife South Local Government of Osun State.
“The victims are David Dominic Udoh (23), Moses Ibom Sunday (10), David Sunday Okafor (11), Wisdom Ukpong Bassey (15), and Hope Nwem Eto (14).
“The suspect and the victims have been transferred to the National Agency for Prohibition of Trafficking in Person (NAPTIP) Headquarters in Osogbo for subsequent interrogation and prosecution.”
