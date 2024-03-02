Long-Awaited repairs to commence on notorious Lagos-Sagamu Long Bridge

Motorists using the Lagos-Sagamu expressway can expect some relief as the Federal Ministry of Works announced the commencement of repairs on the Long Bridge, a notorious section plagued by damaged expansion joints.

In a statement released on Friday by Olukorede Kesha, the federal controller of works in Lagos state, the ministry confirmed the repairs will begin on Monday, March 4th, 2024. The project will address both inbound and outbound lanes of the bridge simultaneously.

“We understand the frustration caused by the deteriorating condition of the Long Bridge,” Kesha stated. “These repairs are a critical step towards ensuring the safety and efficiency of this vital transportation corridor.”

The statement further details the project’s expected timeline, with a targeted completion date of March 25th, 2024. While the repairs are underway, motorists can anticipate lane closures that may cause traffic disruptions. The ministry urges the public to exercise patience and cooperate with traffic management personnel during this period.

The Long Bridge has been a source of concern for commuters for some time. Damaged expansion joints have created a bumpy and uneven road surface, posing a risk to vehicles and causing delays. The announcement of repairs comes as welcome news for many who rely on the expressway for daily commutes or long-distance travel.

