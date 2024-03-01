International
Kenyan varsity policy requiring Muslim students to attend chapel sparks controversy
Kenya’s parliament head has ordered the education ministry to look into claims that a university in the country is making Muslim students go to Christian services.
Daystar University, a private Christian school near Nairobi, is also said to be keeping back grades of students who don’t go to chapel.
The university says this isn’t true, as per local reports.
These accusations came up in parliament from Kenyan MP Mohammed Ali, who thinks this goes against people’s right to practice their religion freely.
Read Also: In first of its kind move, Harvard Business School launches case study on Tony Elumelu Foundation
The Education Minister, Ezekiel Machogu, passed on what the university said: “They say everyone knows it’s a Christian school with its own beliefs and values.”
“When students join, they agree to follow the Christian values and join in the spiritual activities,” he said, quoting the university.
He also mentioned that students are supposed to attend 75% of chapel services each semester.
The ministry will also check out claims from Mr. Ali that the school promotes LGBTQ ideas in its teaching.
Join the conversation
Support Ripples Nigeria, hold up solutions journalism
Balanced, fearless journalism driven by data comes at huge financial costs.
As a media platform, we hold leadership accountable and will not trade the right to press freedom and free speech for a piece of cake.
If you like what we do, and are ready to uphold solutions journalism, kindly donate to the Ripples Nigeria cause.
Your support would help to ensure that citizens and institutions continue to have free access to credible and reliable information for societal development.
Investigations
SPECIAL REPORT: For Sokoto communities, promise of healthcare is akin to death sentence
In this story, ABDULRASHEED HAMMAD delves into the dire realities of Primary Health Care services in Sokoto State, shedding light...
ICYMI…SPECIAL REPORT: NNPCL hides behind PIA to frustrate disclosure, accountability
Nigeria’s major oil company, Nigerian National Petroleum Corporation Limited (NNPCL), in what appears to be a common practice of disregard...
INVESTIGATION: Multi-million naira Ekiti resort center remains uncompleted a decade after
The multimillion-naira project, expected to comprise recreational buildings, now consists of cassava farmland, a bush used for excretion, and a...
SPECIAL REPORT: Torturous experiences of students with disabilities in Oyo tertiary institutions
For students with disabilities in Oyo state-owned tertiary institutions, learning is a torturous and distressing experience, considering the building structures...
INVESTIGATION: Uncompleted Old Enugu-Onitsha Road brings untold hardship, tears to commuters, residents of Enugu communities
Ugwu Obinna’s younger sister was killed after a truck driver transporting cows rammed into her shop located at the Okpatu...