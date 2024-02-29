UN Commission, WHO claim more than 30,000 killed in Gaza war

The United Nations High Commissioner for Human Rights, Volker Turk, said on Thursday more than 30,000 people have been killed in the Gaza Strip since Israel launched its military offensive in October last year.

He stated this during a meeting of the UN’s Human Rights Council in Geneva, Switzerland.

The Director-General of the World Health Organisation (WHO), Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus, also mentioned the figure in a post on the X platform.

He wrote: “The death toll in Gaza has surpassed 30,000 a large majority women and children. Over 70,000 Palestinians have been injured.

“This horrific violence and suffering must end. Ceasefire.”

However, neither Türk nor Tedros quoted a source.

An official confirmation from the health authorities in Gaza, who usually post the figures daily, is expected later.

Israel launched its assault on the Gaza Strip in response to Palestinian militant group, Hamas and other terrorist organisations killing of more than 1,200 people inside the Jewish state on October 7.

