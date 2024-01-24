Nigeria makes diplomatic push for G20, UN Security Council seats

In a Tuesday meeting with US Secretary of State, Antony Blinken, Nigeria laid out its ambitions for joining the G20 and securing a seat on the United Nations Security Council, seeking American backing for both endeavors.

Foreign Minister Yusuf Tuggar, addressing a joint press conference after the bilateral discussions, highlighted the broad scope of their talks, covering crucial areas like agriculture, food security, pharmaceuticals, security, and artificial intelligence.

However, the most pressing points focused on Nigeria’s global aspirations. Tuggar made a compelling case for Nigeria’s G20 inclusion, asserting its position as Africa’s largest economy and a key player in the continent’s development. He further emphasized the country’s claim to a UNSC seat, citing the fact that 60% of the Council’s resolutions directly impact Africa.

“It is also important to note that President Tinubu brought up the issue of Nigeria’s membership and participation in the G20 as well as the United Nations Security Council,” he said.

Tuggar also disclosed that the bilateral talks included definite decisions on other issues, including the upcoming Nigeria-US binational commission holding between March 11 -13, 2024.

“We’re all aware Nigeria is the most populous nation on the African continent. It has the largest economy and therefore the President will use the 4D Nigeria’s foreign policy agenda of Democracy, Development, diaspora and demography.

“We feel it is necessary and deem it fit for Nigeria to be represented in these decision-making bodies as many as 60 per cent of the resolutions passed by the UN Security Council, in one way or the other, related to Africa, so Africa needs to be represented,” he added.

The meeting marks a significant step in Nigeria’s diplomatic campaign. Securing US support could be a major boost for its G20 and UNSC bids, given America’s influential role in both forums.

However, whether Washington chooses to lend its weight remains to be seen, as it likely hinges on aligning Nigerian priorities with broader US strategic goals.

