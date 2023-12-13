COP28: Nations adopt first-ever climate deal to transition from fossil fuels

Nations attending the COP28 Climate Summit in Dubai on Wednesday, adopted a deal that would, for the first time, push countries to transition from fossil fuels to avert the effects of climate change.

More than 200 countries adopted the first ever UN climate deal that calls for the world to transition away from fossil fuels.

COP28 President Sultan al-Jaber who announced the resolution, tagged the deal as an “historic package of measures which offered a robust plan to keep the target of 1.5C within reach.”

“Together we have set the world in the right direction,” al-Jaber said during the closing session of the COP28 summit, shortly after the deal was approved.

“We have delivered a paradigm shift that has the potential to redefine our economies. An agreement is only as good as its implementation. We are what we do, not what we say.”

In his closing remarks, UN Climate Chief Simon Stiell urged countries to turn the pledges they made into action after the agreement was passed.

“Now, all governments and businesses need to turn these pledges into real-economy outcomes without delay,” Stiell told the delegates.

