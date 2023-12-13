COP 28: Delta Gov Oborevwori woos investors in green energy, carbon free technology

Sheriff Oborevwori, the governor of Delta State, has called on investors in green energy, electric vehicle (EV) manufacturers as well as other carbon free technology and investors’ innovators to come and invest in Delta State, Nigeria.

Oborevwori made the call after receiving the maiden edition of the Climate Change Champion Award presented to him by Nurses Across the Borders International at the United Nations Framework Convention on Climate Change (UNFCCC) COP 28 Side Event.

The event with the theme ‘Building Partnership in Promoting Public Health through Ecological Restoration: What is at Stake?’ took place on Monday, December 11, 2023, at the Expo City in Dubai, United Arab Emirates.

Governor Oborevwori who was represented by the Secretary to the State Government (SSG) Dr. Kingsley Eze Emu, said that Delta State is peaceful with favourable climate, security and return on investment mostly guaranteed.

He said that the theme of the event was striking and effectual to him personally as a climate change advocate, and to the government of Delta State of Nigeria, adding that it would help the state to shape and align her climate Change Mitigation and Adaptation Roadmap, to cover more facets and frontiers in climate change mitigation and adaptation.

He spoke on what his government has been doing ever since it assumed leadership of the state.

READ ALSO: COP28: Nations adopt first-ever climate deal to transition from fossil fuels

“The State has through its relevant agencies and line-ministries been able to carry out various activities as part of its Pre-COP 28 activities, Visit to Solid Chemicals Recycling Company, Asaba where Polyethylene Terephthalate (PET) bottles are recycled to produce wool, hair products, box strips; Sensitization of saw millers and smallholder farmers in parts of the state on the use of agricultural waste for briquette production; Sensitization of Timber and Saw Millers Associations in the state on the use of wood waste (saw dust) for briquette production; and Organisation of a virtual meeting with oil companies operating in Delta State to discuss ways of reducing gas flaring in the state, among other activities.

He disclosed that plans were on the way for a Post COP28 activities with relevant stakeholders in the state and partners like Nurses Across the Borders to share best practices with oil companies in the management and optimal utilisation of the gas flared and reduction of the green gas emission in the state. Also he said “There is a plan to carry out feasibility studies of the four Clean Development Mechanism (CDM) projects in the state for the recovery and utilisation of associated gas flaring in parts of the state. These projects have been registered with the UNFCCC and their Certified Emission Reduction (CER) will serve as incentives for funding opportunities from international partners and funding agencies in the form of carbon credit.

He stated that the global South is the worst hit of the climate change induced impacts, yet underdeveloped. “I call on world leaders to ward off climate change politics or denials and come to terms with climate change justice. The global South is the worst hit of the climate change induced impacts, yet underdeveloped. There is great hashtag #Nigeria Climate Emergency, especially in Delta State, as a result.

“For decades, we have been confronted with drought, flooding, climate change induced internally displaced persons in various IDP camps due to loss of habitat, food insecurity and health related issues like pandemics and epidemics.

“Delta State as well as Nigeria is in dire need of Loss and Damage Funding to enable it ameliorate climate change induced impacts”, he said.

Join the conversation

Opinions

Support Ripples Nigeria, hold up solutions journalism

Balanced, fearless journalism driven by data comes at huge financial costs.

As a media platform, we hold leadership accountable and will not trade the right to press freedom and free speech for a piece of cake.

If you like what we do, and are ready to uphold solutions journalism, kindly donate to the Ripples Nigeria cause.

Your support would help to ensure that citizens and institutions continue to have free access to credible and reliable information for societal development.

Donate Now