Delta: Omo-Agege to challenge Oborevwori’s victory at Supreme Court

The All Progressives Congress (APC) governorship candidate in Delta State, Ovie Omo-Agege, has resolved to challenge the ruling of the Appeal Court on the March 18 election in the state at the Supreme Court.

The appellate court had earlier on Friday affirmed Governor Sheriff Oborevwori’s victory in the election.

In a statement issued by his media adviser, Mr. Sunny Areh, the former deputy Senate president described the judgment as “a redemption deferred” for the people of Delta State.

Omo-Agege, however, appealed to his supporters to remain calm and law-abiding as he pursued the case in court.

The statement read: “We will proceed to the Supreme Court. The issues at stake touch on the future and well-being of the people who voted for a New Delta. We have a duty to respect them by defending their faith in us with every sense of diligence and responsibility. We don’t waver on what is right.

“I am confident that the revered Justices of the Supreme Court will examine the areas overlooked at the Appeal Court and give justice to our people.”

