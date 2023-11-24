Omo-Agege loses out again as Appeal Court affirms election of Delta gov, Oborevwori

The Court of Appeal on Friday affirmed the election of Governor Sheriff Oborevwori of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) as the duly elected governor of Delta State.

The appellate court in so doing dismissed the petition filed by a former Deputy Senate President, Ovie Omo-Agege of the All Progressives Congress (APC)

The Court of Appeal sitting in Lagos declared that the appeal filed by Omo-Agege lacked merit.

Ripples Nigeria reports that the Delta State Governorship Election Petition Tribunal sitting in Asaba, had on September 29, upheld Oborevwori as winner of the March 18, governorship election.

Omo-Agege, however, filed an appeal at the appellate court, challenging the judgment of the election petition tribunal, praying that he be declared the winner of the March 18, 2023 governorship election.

READ ALSO:DELTA: S’Court throws out SDP candidate, Gbagi’s petition against Gov Oborevwori’s victory

Oborevwori, however, urged the court to dismiss the appeal which he contended lacked merit.

In it’s judgment on Friday, the Court of Appeal agreed with Oborevwori and dismissed Omo-Agege’s appeal for lacking in merit, upholding the judgment of the tribunal.

The Court, in a separate judgment, dismissed the appeal by Kenneth Gbaji of Social Democratic Party (SDP) against PDP, APC and Labour Party (LP) and their governorship candidates.

It also in another separate judgment, dismissed the appeal by Labour Party (LP) and it’s governorship candidate, Ken Pela, challenging the lower tribunal judgment, upholding the election of Oborevwori.

Join the conversation

Opinions

Support Ripples Nigeria, hold up solutions journalism

Balanced, fearless journalism driven by data comes at huge financial costs.

As a media platform, we hold leadership accountable and will not trade the right to press freedom and free speech for a piece of cake.

If you like what we do, and are ready to uphold solutions journalism, kindly donate to the Ripples Nigeria cause.

Your support would help to ensure that citizens and institutions continue to have free access to credible and reliable information for societal development.

Donate Now