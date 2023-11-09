APC ex-chairman, Lukman, writes leaders, says party motionless under Buhari, time for reforms

Former vice chairman of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in the North-West, Salihu Lukman, has tasked leaders of the party to push for reforms following a period of redundancy under ex-President Muhammadu Buhari.

In an open letter he addressed to party leaders on Wednesday, Lukman said the ruling party had remained motionless under Buhari and needs sweeping reforms to take it back to where it should be.

He lamented the fact that the APC which should pave the way for other parties to follow, is gradually towing the path of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), due to what he described as negative attributes being attached to it.

“We have spent eight years under former President Buhari motionless, in terms of developing the needed initiatives for party building,” Lukman said in the open letter.

“Are we also going to experience another era of zero initiative for party building under the leadership of President Asiwaju Tinubu? Where is the claim of being progressives? Where then is the justification or any link to being an Awoist?” He queried.

“It is no doubt agonising and troubling that President Asiwaju Tinubu is starting his leadership tenure of APC by sending a very strong disturbing signal that reforming the APC is not his priority.

“Because reforming the APC is not his priority, out of all the leadership materials available to the party, Dr. Ganduje is his best candidate,” Lukman lamented.

“So long as APC will allow a situation that could be interpreted to mean consolidating the old political paradigm that promotes lack of accountability and imposition of leadership, it means betrayal of the founding mission of APC,” the former Director General of the Progressive Governors’ Forum said.

