PDP supporters protest Appeal Court rulings sacking lawmakers, stone court house

Supporters of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in Plateau State, on Wednesday, protested against recent judgments of the Court of Appeal that nullified the victory of several state and federal lawmakers of the party.

The protests took place in Jos and Maraban Jemma on the Abuja-Jos Highway.

The protesters frowned at the rulings that favoured the All Progressives Congress (APC) and its candidates, including the Minister of Labour and Employment, Solomon Lalong, who was declared winner of Plateau South Senatorial District election by the Appeal Court.

The protesters, blocked the road around Old Airport roundabout in Jos, carrying placards with different inscriptions.

They also chanted different solidarity songs and danced to loud music as traffic was diverted because of the roadblock that lasted about an hour.

Soldiers and men of the Nigeria Police Force however came shortly after most of the protesters had departed, chasing away the remaining crowd.

During the confusion that followed, a car was smashed and the phone of a lady, who was trying to film the incident, was seized by one of the security operatives.

The phone was however returned to her after some people intervened on her behalf.

The protest almost turned violent as the protesters stormed the Court of Appeal along Yakubu Gowon Way, pelting the court building with stones.

