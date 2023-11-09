Reality sets in as naira continues freefall at official, parallel markets, traded at N874/$!, N1130/$1

It appears the sentiment that trailed the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) clearance of the forex backlog in banks which has seen the naira reverse its depreciating trend has waned and reality is setting in.

This is as the Nigerian currency for the third consecutive day this week continued to depreciate at both the official and parallel market against the US Dollar.

At the close of trading on Wednesday, November 8, 2023, the naira slumped at the Nigerian Autonomous Foreign Exchange Market (“NAFEM”) and the Bureaux De Change (BDC) window.

The domestic currency closed at N874.71/$1 at the close of business on Wednesday, data from the NAFEM window where forex is officially traded, showed.

This represents an N4.8 loss or a 0.55% decline in the local currency compared to the N869.91 it closed on Tuesday.

READ ALSO:Naira dips slightly against dollar at official, parallel markets

The intraday high recorded was N1097.50/$1, while the intraday low was N745.00/$1, representing a wide spread of N352.50/$1.

According to data obtained from the official NAFEM window, forex turnover at the close of the trading was $223.52 million, representing a 60.1% increase compared to the previous day.

Similarly, the naira weakened at the parallel forex market where forex is sold unofficially, and the exchange rate depreciated, quoted at N1130/$1 against the N1120/$1 the previous day.

Meanwhile, the British Pound has also appreciated against the naira to ₦1,280/£1 while the Euro also gained against the naira to ₦1,072.545/€1.

Join the conversation

Opinions

Support Ripples Nigeria, hold up solutions journalism

Balanced, fearless journalism driven by data comes at huge financial costs.

As a media platform, we hold leadership accountable and will not trade the right to press freedom and free speech for a piece of cake.

If you like what we do, and are ready to uphold solutions journalism, kindly donate to the Ripples Nigeria cause.

Your support would help to ensure that citizens and institutions continue to have free access to credible and reliable information for societal development.

Donate Now