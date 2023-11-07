Naira dips slightly against dollar at official, parallel markets

After days of consecutive strengthening of the naira against the dollar, the Nigerian currency recorded a slight dip against the greenback at both the official and parallel markets at the close of trading on Monday, November 6, 2023.

While it opened at about N900/$1 earlier in the day in the parallel market, it slumped to N1020/$1 losing about N120 while peer-to-peer traders quoted around N1063.50/$1.

Meanwhile, at the official window, the naira also depreciated to close at N809.02/$1 representing a 4.06% increase from the N776.14/$1 recorded on Friday 3rd November day.

READ ALSO:Naira rebound sparks panic selling of dollar, BDC operators warn currency speculators

The intraday high recorded was N1100/$1, while the intraday low was N720.50/$1, representing a wide spread of N379.50/$1.

According to data obtained from the official NAFEM window, forex turnover at the close of the trading was $87.65 million, representing an 11.30% decrease compared to the previous day.

Join the conversation

Opinions

Support Ripples Nigeria, hold up solutions journalism

Balanced, fearless journalism driven by data comes at huge financial costs.

As a media platform, we hold leadership accountable and will not trade the right to press freedom and free speech for a piece of cake.

If you like what we do, and are ready to uphold solutions journalism, kindly donate to the Ripples Nigeria cause.

Your support would help to ensure that citizens and institutions continue to have free access to credible and reliable information for societal development.

Donate Now