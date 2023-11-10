Naira slump continues, hits N996/$1 at official window, N1150/$1 at parallel market

The naira seems not to be responding to the antidote administered to it by the Federal Government as the Nigerian currency continued its slump on Thursday against the American Dollar at both the parallel and official windows.

While the Nigerian currency traded at about N1150/$1 on Thursday as against the N1130-1140/$1 it traded on Wednesday at the Bureaux De Change (BDC) window, the naira fell to a new record low of N996.75/$1 at the official Nigerian Autonomous Foreign Exchange Market (“NAFEM”) window.

The domestic currency depreciated 12.24% to close at N996.75 to a dollar at the close of business on Thursday, data from the NAFEM where forex is officially traded, showed.

READ ALSO :Again, Naira slumps against dollar at parallel, official markets, trades at N1120, N809/$1

This represents an N122.04 loss or a 12.24% decline in the local currency compared to the N874.71 it closed on Wednesday and a new all-time low when compared to the last all-time low of N993.8/$1 recorded on October 30th, 2023.

The intraday high recorded was N1100/$1, while the intraday low was N744.00/$1, representing a wide spread of N356/$1.

According to data obtained from the official NAFEM window, forex turnover at the close of the trading was $228.54 million, representing a 101.32% increase compared to the previous day.

Meanwhile, the British Pound also appreciated against the naira to ₦1,330/£1.

By Babajide Okeowo

Join the conversation

Opinions

Support Ripples Nigeria, hold up solutions journalism

Balanced, fearless journalism driven by data comes at huge financial costs.

As a media platform, we hold leadership accountable and will not trade the right to press freedom and free speech for a piece of cake.

If you like what we do, and are ready to uphold solutions journalism, kindly donate to the Ripples Nigeria cause.

Your support would help to ensure that citizens and institutions continue to have free access to credible and reliable information for societal development.

Donate Now