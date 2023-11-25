Ondo dep gov, Aiyedatiwa, state assembly settle feud after Tinubu’s intervention

The prolonged political crisis in Ondo State, on Friday night came to a head after a six-hour meeting convened by President Bola Tinubu that brought together the state’s Deputy Governor, Lucky Aiyedatiwa and members of the House of Assembly at the State House, Abuja.

Aiyedatiwa, speaking after the President’s intervention, pledged to carry all commissioners and officials along in handling the state’s affairs, while the Speaker of the state House of Assembly, Oladiji Olamide, resolved to halt all impeachment moves against Aiyedatiwa.

The resolutions came after the deliberations between the president and state officials, including members of the All Progressives Congress (APC).

The Deputy Governor who declared his decision to maintain the status quo and unite all the warring factions said: “I want to say that I pledge to all of you that I embrace every one of you. I put behind all that has happened before now. I’ve let go and also let God, just as the President has advised us.

“And I want to say that no offence, no guile in my mind whatsoever. All that has happened is politics. Impeachment is part of politics. If you survive it, it is also politics. It has come. I’ve survived it and every other thing in the past.

“It is one big family and our father has intervened to bring all the children together to remain under the same family and with the position that I occupy, I will carry every one of you along in every decision that needs to be taken and everything that we do we will work together; the executive and the legislature will work together to ensure that governance is on the right track.”

Aiyedatiwa also pleaded with all members of the State Executive Council to cooperate with the governor and himself to “bring the dividend of democracy” to the people of Ondo State.

“We should respect one another regarding the offices we occupy and our age differences. So, it’s going to be mutual respect.

“And I want to assure the party structure that we will work together because the party is supreme. We will always give you the due respect,” he added.

The Speaker of the House, Olamide, who read the details of the resolution, said: “Our resolution is that one, we shall embrace peace. Secondly, there would be no more dissolution of the cabinet and the Deputy Governor would maintain status quo as far as the House of Assembly leadership is concerned.

“We will maintain status quo as far as the party leadership in the state is concerned and maintain status quo as far as the leadership of the State House of Assembly is concerned. Thank you, Mr. President.”

Ripples Nigeria reports that Friday’s resolution came barely two days after Ondo State Elders and Leaders called on the President to urgently intervene in the constitutional crisis in the state and avert the looming breakdown of law and order.

