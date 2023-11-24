Appeal Court affirms Dapo Abiodun’s election in Ogun

The Appeal Court, Lagos, on Friday, upheld Governor Dapo Abiodun’s victory in the March 18 election in Ogun State.

The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) on March 20 declared Abiodun as the winner of the election ahead of his Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) rival, Ladi Adebutu.

Adebutu and his party, thereafter, approached the state governorship election tribunal to nullify the outcome of the election over alleged fraud and non-compliance with the electoral act by INEC in the conduct of the election.

The tribunal, however, dismissed the petition for lack of merit in a ruling delivered in September.

Dissatisfied with the verdict, Adebutu and PDP approached the appeal court to set it aside.

In Friday’s proceeding, the three-member panel of the appellate court headed by Justice Joseph Shagbaor Ikyegh upheld the governor’s election in a split decision.

Justice Ikyegh, who delivered the lead judgement, declared Abiodun as duly elected governor of the state.

Justice Jane Inyang delivered the minority decision.

She ruled that INEC should conduct a fresh election in the state within 90 days.

