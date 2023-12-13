Yobe shifts local council election to May 2024

The Yobe State Independent Electoral Commission (YSIEC) has shifted the state local government election to May 25 next year.

The chairman of the commission, Dr. Mamman Mohammed, stated this at a news conference on Wednesday in Damaturu.

He said the commission had also budgeted N500 million for the election.

The election into the 17 LGAs in the state was earlier fixed for November.

Mohammed said: “Governor Mai Mala Buni has graciously approved the state Independent Electoral Commission to adjust the date of the election for the 17 chairmen and 178 councilors of local government councils in Yobe to May 25.

“This is in consonance to the provision of section 197 of the constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria 1999, as amended.

“All Yobe people are allowed to contest for the councillorship and chairmanship after attaining the age of 25 and 30 without gender bias, sane not corrupt, and resident in the community.

“Candidates must also possess the minimum educational qualification of secondary school certificate or its equivalence, and must undergo security screening, with a fee of N300,000, N250,000, and N200,000 for the chairmanship, vice-chairmanship, and councilors aspirants.”

