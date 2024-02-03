Bye-election: Police arrests seven suspected political thugs in Yobe

Police operatives in Yobe have arrested seven suspects for alleged thuggery at Gashua in Bade local government area of the state.

The spokesman for the state police command, Dungus Abdulkarim, told journalists in Damaturu on Saturday that the suspects were arrested in a joint operation between the operatives and troops of the Nigerian Army.

Abdulkarim said the suspects were arrested in an 18-seater bus while heading to Damaturu to disrupt the Yobe East bye-election.

He listed the suspects as Abubakar Bololo (25), Habu Mato (35), Suleman Musa (50), Yusuf Danjuma (33), Abdullahi Haruna (45), Zainab Mohammed (25), and Rachael Bitrus (23).

The spokesman said: “On February 3, 2024, at about 7:00 a.m., a military checkpoint intercepted the bus while conveying thugs to Damaturu Metropolitan Council to cause mayhem in the electoral process.

“The police took them into custody for a discreet investigation and subsequent prosecution.”

