News
Bye-election: Police arrests seven suspected political thugs in Yobe
Police operatives in Yobe have arrested seven suspects for alleged thuggery at Gashua in Bade local government area of the state.
The spokesman for the state police command, Dungus Abdulkarim, told journalists in Damaturu on Saturday that the suspects were arrested in a joint operation between the operatives and troops of the Nigerian Army.
Abdulkarim said the suspects were arrested in an 18-seater bus while heading to Damaturu to disrupt the Yobe East bye-election.
He listed the suspects as Abubakar Bololo (25), Habu Mato (35), Suleman Musa (50), Yusuf Danjuma (33), Abdullahi Haruna (45), Zainab Mohammed (25), and Rachael Bitrus (23).
The spokesman said: “On February 3, 2024, at about 7:00 a.m., a military checkpoint intercepted the bus while conveying thugs to Damaturu Metropolitan Council to cause mayhem in the electoral process.
“The police took them into custody for a discreet investigation and subsequent prosecution.”
Join the conversation
Support Ripples Nigeria, hold up solutions journalism
Balanced, fearless journalism driven by data comes at huge financial costs.
As a media platform, we hold leadership accountable and will not trade the right to press freedom and free speech for a piece of cake.
If you like what we do, and are ready to uphold solutions journalism, kindly donate to the Ripples Nigeria cause.
Your support would help to ensure that citizens and institutions continue to have free access to credible and reliable information for societal development.
Investigations
INVESTIGATION: Multi-million naira Ekiti resort center remains uncompleted a decade after
The multimillion-naira project, expected to comprise recreational buildings, now consists of cassava farmland, a bush used for excretion, and a...
SPECIAL REPORT: Torturous experiences of students with disabilities in Oyo tertiary institutions
For students with disabilities in Oyo state-owned tertiary institutions, learning is a torturous and distressing experience, considering the building structures...
INVESTIGATION: Uncompleted Old Enugu-Onitsha Road brings untold hardship, tears to commuters, residents of Enugu communities
Ugwu Obinna’s younger sister was killed after a truck driver transporting cows rammed into her shop located at the Okpatu...
INVESTIGATION: Students sit on floors, under leaking roofs as multi-million naira project is nowhere to be found in Zamfara
Suleman Tukur, 15, an SS 2 student of Government Day Secondary School (GDSS) Bakura in Bakura local government area of...
INVESTIGATION: UBEC mum as N80m Kebbi secondary school lab equipment still undelivered since 2020
“Our laboratories are not conducive for learning; the termites have destroyed most of these laboratories, and there is not enough...