NNPP accuses INEC of barring agents from Ebonyi bye-election

The New Nigeria Peoples Party (NNPP) has accused the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) of barring its polling agents from Saturday’s bye-election in Ebonyi South.

The party’s chieftain, Chief Nwaeze Onu, stated this in a chat with journalists in Abakaliki.

The commission conducted bye-elections in Ebonyi South and several constituencies in 26 states to fill seats that became vacant following the death and resignation of lawmakers at the state and federal levels.

The Ebonyi South seat became vacant following the resignation of former governor of the state, David Umahi, who was appointed as minister of works by President Bola Tinubu in August last year.

Onu said: “We do not have a single agent in all polling units across the senatorial district.

“We duly uploaded our agent list on the INEC system for accreditation and distribution of identification materials to political parties.”

He said the NNPP chairman in the state was at the INEC office in Abakaliki till 9.00 p.m. on Friday but was told that there was no identification card for the party.

“We would not relent but it should be noted that we have been disfranchised from participating in the election.

“We cannot be on the booth when not accredited and will continue protesting this unfortunate development.

“INEC should realize that when someone is stopped from participating in an election, it is a breach of the electoral act,” the party chieftain added.

However, the INEC’s Head of Voter Education and Publicity Department in the state, Dr. Christian Elekwa, denied the allegation.

He said: “The uploading of the party agents list was not done in the states; it was done at the INEC headquarters in Abuja.

“The NNPP should have monitored the accreditation of its party agents in Abuja because that is from where such lists were sent to the states.

“The party should urge its national leadership to sort the issue and not heap blame on INEC.”

