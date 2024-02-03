INEC suspends rerun elections in 20 PUs of Enugu, Akwa-Ibom, Kano

The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) has suspended the rerun elections in 20 polling units across Enugu, Akwa-Ibom, and Kano States.

The INEC National Commissioner and Chairman, Information and Voter Education Committee, Sam Olumekun, disclosed this in a statement on Saturday in Abuja.

He said the suspension of the process was due to disruptions, irregularities, and abduction of election officials in the polling units.

According to Olumekun, the affected constituencies include Ikono/Ini Federal Constituency, Akwa Ibom; Enugu South 1 State Constituency, Enugu State; and Kunchi/Tsanyawa State Constituency, Kano State.

He said elections in two polling units – Village Hall, EdemUrua 003 in Ini LGA and Village Hall Mbiabong Ikot Udo 003 in Ikono LGA, where all election materials were carted away by hoodlums have been suspended.

READ ALSO: Rerun Elections: 4.6m PVCs collected, 8,500 BVAS to be deployed, INEC reveals

The INEC official also announced the suspension of elections in all eight polling units of Enugu South 1 State Constituency, Enugu State l where the original results sheets were not available for inspection by voters before the commencement of polls.

For Kunchi/Tsanyawa State Constituency, Kano State, the commission suspended elections in all 10 polling units in Kunchi LGA due to invasion, vandalisation, and disruption by thugs.

Olumekun stressed that the decision aligned with the provisions of Section 24(3) of the Electoral Act, 2022.

“Further, necessary measures for the affected constituencies will be announced after the commission’s meeting on Monday.

“INEC invites the security agencies to investigate the incidents, while the commission commits to thoroughly interrogating any breaches involving its officials,” he added.

Join the conversation

Opinions

Support Ripples Nigeria, hold up solutions journalism

Balanced, fearless journalism driven by data comes at huge financial costs.

As a media platform, we hold leadership accountable and will not trade the right to press freedom and free speech for a piece of cake.

If you like what we do, and are ready to uphold solutions journalism, kindly donate to the Ripples Nigeria cause.

Your support would help to ensure that citizens and institutions continue to have free access to credible and reliable information for societal development.

Donate Now