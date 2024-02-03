APGA candidate alleges Ebonyi South bye-election marred by intimidation

The All Progressives Grand Alliance (APGA) candidate in the Ebonyi South Senatorial bye-election, Ifeanyi Eleje, claimed that Saturday’s exercise was “hugely flawed.”

Eleje, who addressed journalists at Afikpo, said the election was marred by intimidation of voters.

The Ebonyi South seat became vacant following the resignation of former governor of the state, David Umahi, who was appointed as minister of works by President Bola Tinubu.

The APGA candidate said: “This is the first election I witnessed the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) telling voters to vote and go.

“Does it mean that the accreditation details would be used for thump print?

“I have reported to the INEC leadership in the state and it has not responded as promised.

“This is an off-season election so we expected more effectiveness in its conduct.

“What we, however, saw was the use of authority to intimidate voters.

“This election just as all off-season elections, experienced low voter turnout and we expect such to reflect in the results.”

The INEC’s Head of Voter Education and Publicity Department in Ebonyi, Dr. Christian Elekwa however, dismissed Eleje’s claim.

“It is a simultaneous process and I don’t know where this sort of insinuation is coming from,” he stated.

