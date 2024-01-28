Politics
Rerun Elections: 4.6m PVCs collected, 8,500 BVAS to be deployed, INEC reveals
The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) has revealed that about 4,613,197 Permanent Voters’ Cards have been collected by voters for the February 3 rerun/by-elections.
The electoral body disclosed this in a document it posted on its X handle on Saturday.
According to the document, 2,189,171 PVCs were collected by voters for the by-elections while 2,424,026 PVCs were collected for the rerun elections.
Also, INEC will deploy no fewer than 8,500 Bimodal Voters Authentication System (BVAS) and over 35,000 ad-hoc staff for the elections.
The commission further disclosed that 74 domestic observers and one international observer will observe the February 3 elections.
Ripples Nigeria reports that by-elections will be conducted in two senatorial districts; (Ebonyi South, Ebonyi State and Yobe East, Yobe State); three state constituencies, (Chibok State Constituency, Borno State; Chikun State constituency, Kaduna State; and Guma State Constituency, Benue State); and four federal constituencies, (Akoko North East/Akoko North-West Federal Constituency, Ondo State; Jalingo/Yorro/Zing Federal Constituency, Taraba State; Surulere 1 Federal Constituency, Lagos State; and Yauri/Shanga/Ngaski Federal Constituency, Kebbi State.)
READ ALSO:INEC to conduct rerun, by-elections in nine states February 3
The court-ordered rerun elections will be held in one Senatorial district of Plateau Central, and 13 federal constituencies.
The Federal constituencies include Surulere 1 (Lagos), Gauri/Shanta/Ingaski and Arewa/Dandi (Kebbi), Akoko North East/North West (Ondo), Jalingo/Yorro/Zing (Taraba), Ikono/Ini (Akwa Ibom); Akamkpa/Biase (Cross River State); and Yabo/Shagari Federal Constituency of (Sokoto State).
Others are Nnewi North/Nnewi South and Orumba North/Orumba South (Anambra), Igbo Eze North/Udenu (Enugu), Birnin Kudu/Buji (Jigawa), Igabi and Kachia/Kagarko (Kaduna), Faskari/Kankara/Sabuwa (Katsina), Jos North/Bases (Plateau) and Fine/Fune (Yobe).
Also, rerun elections would be held in the following state constituencies, (Adamawa, Akwa Ibom, Bauchi, Bayelsa, Cross River, Delta, Enugu, Kaduna, Kano, Nasarawa, Niger, Oyo, Sokoto, and Zamfara.)
Join the conversation
Support Ripples Nigeria, hold up solutions journalism
Balanced, fearless journalism driven by data comes at huge financial costs.
As a media platform, we hold leadership accountable and will not trade the right to press freedom and free speech for a piece of cake.
If you like what we do, and are ready to uphold solutions journalism, kindly donate to the Ripples Nigeria cause.
Your support would help to ensure that citizens and institutions continue to have free access to credible and reliable information for societal development.
Investigations
INVESTIGATION: Multi-million naira Ekiti resort center remains uncompleted a decade after
The multimillion-naira project, expected to comprise recreational buildings, now consists of cassava farmland, a bush used for excretion, and a...
SPECIAL REPORT: Torturous experiences of students with disabilities in Oyo tertiary institutions
For students with disabilities in Oyo state-owned tertiary institutions, learning is a torturous and distressing experience, considering the building structures...
INVESTIGATION: Uncompleted Old Enugu-Onitsha Road brings untold hardship, tears to commuters, residents of Enugu communities
Ugwu Obinna’s younger sister was killed after a truck driver transporting cows rammed into her shop located at the Okpatu...
INVESTIGATION: Students sit on floors, under leaking roofs as multi-million naira project is nowhere to be found in Zamfara
Suleman Tukur, 15, an SS 2 student of Government Day Secondary School (GDSS) Bakura in Bakura local government area of...
INVESTIGATION: UBEC mum as N80m Kebbi secondary school lab equipment still undelivered since 2020
“Our laboratories are not conducive for learning; the termites have destroyed most of these laboratories, and there is not enough...