Rerun Elections: 4.6m PVCs collected, 8,500 BVAS to be deployed, INEC reveals

The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) has revealed that about 4,613,197 Permanent Voters’ Cards have been collected by voters for the February 3 rerun/by-elections.

The electoral body disclosed this in a document it posted on its X handle on Saturday.

According to the document, 2,189,171 PVCs were collected by voters for the by-elections while 2,424,026 PVCs were collected for the rerun elections.

Also, INEC will deploy no fewer than 8,500 Bimodal Voters Authentication System (BVAS) and over 35,000 ad-hoc staff for the elections.

The commission further disclosed that 74 domestic observers and one international observer will observe the February 3 elections.

Ripples Nigeria reports that by-elections will be conducted in two senatorial districts; (Ebonyi South, Ebonyi State and Yobe East, Yobe State); three state constituencies, (Chibok State Constituency, Borno State; Chikun State constituency, Kaduna State; and Guma State Constituency, Benue State); and four federal constituencies, (Akoko North East/Akoko North-West Federal Constituency, Ondo State; Jalingo/Yorro/Zing Federal Constituency, Taraba State; Surulere 1 Federal Constituency, Lagos State; and Yauri/Shanga/Ngaski Federal Constituency, Kebbi State.)

READ ALSO:INEC to conduct rerun, by-elections in nine states February 3

The court-ordered rerun elections will be held in one Senatorial district of Plateau Central, and 13 federal constituencies.

The Federal constituencies include Surulere 1 (Lagos), Gauri/Shanta/Ingaski and Arewa/Dandi (Kebbi), Akoko North East/North West (Ondo), Jalingo/Yorro/Zing (Taraba), Ikono/Ini (Akwa Ibom); Akamkpa/Biase (Cross River State); and Yabo/Shagari Federal Constituency of (Sokoto State).

Others are Nnewi North/Nnewi South and Orumba North/Orumba South (Anambra), Igbo Eze North/Udenu (Enugu), Birnin Kudu/Buji (Jigawa), Igabi and Kachia/Kagarko (Kaduna), Faskari/Kankara/Sabuwa (Katsina), Jos North/Bases (Plateau) and Fine/Fune (Yobe).

Also, rerun elections would be held in the following state constituencies, (Adamawa, Akwa Ibom, Bauchi, Bayelsa, Cross River, Delta, Enugu, Kaduna, Kano, Nasarawa, Niger, Oyo, Sokoto, and Zamfara.)

Join the conversation

Opinions

Support Ripples Nigeria, hold up solutions journalism

Balanced, fearless journalism driven by data comes at huge financial costs.

As a media platform, we hold leadership accountable and will not trade the right to press freedom and free speech for a piece of cake.

If you like what we do, and are ready to uphold solutions journalism, kindly donate to the Ripples Nigeria cause.

Your support would help to ensure that citizens and institutions continue to have free access to credible and reliable information for societal development.

Donate Now