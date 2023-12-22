INEC to conduct rerun, by-elections in nine states February 3

The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) has fixed February 3, 2024, for the conduct of re-run and by-elections in nine states across the country.

The INEC National Commissioner and Chairman, Information Voter Education Committee, Sam Olumekun, disclosed this in the timetable and schedule of activities for elections released on Friday in Abuja.

He said the commission approved the timetable and schedule of activities for the by-election following the resignations and demise of members of the National and State Houses of Assembly.

He said the vacancies were declared by the presiding officers of the Assemblies i.e. the Senate President, Speaker of the House of Representatives, and Speakers of State Houses of Assembly.

Olumekun said: “The vacancies occurred across two Senatorial Districts, four Federal Constituencies, and three State Constituencies spanning nine states of the federation.

“Furthermore, the Commission is conducting re-run elections stemming from the 2023 general election, as directed by various Election Petition Appeal Tribunals.

“Currently, 35 Constituencies are affected by these Court-ordered elections. While three cover entire constituencies, others involve only a few Polling Units.

“Both categories of elections are scheduled to take place simultaneously in all affected constituencies on Saturday, February 3.”

