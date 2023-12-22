‘Ex-Gov Lamido can’t work for APC,’ Jigawa chapter replies PDP NWC

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in Jigawa State has rejected claims by the party’s National Working Committee (NWC) that former Governor Sule Lamido was working for the All Progressives Congress (APC) in the state.

The PDP NWC had during the week alleged that the former governor was working for the ruling party in the state.

This followed Lamido’s advice to the Rivers State Governor, Similaye Fubara, on the outcome of last Monday’s peace meeting brokered by President Bola Tinubu at the State House, Abuja.

Lamido had on Wednesday urged Fubara to ignore the peace accord facilitated by Tinubu and throw the documents into a trash can.

He also berated the PDP NWC over its inability to broker peace in Rivers State.

“The PDP has all leadership structure including National Working Committee (NWC), but one shall wonder how come their total absence in the saga playing out in the party’s family in Rivers?

“Is the docility of the leadership of the PDP so comatose to the extent that President Tinubu of APC, our sworn rival and opponent is now the grand patriarch of the PDP?

“It is inconceivable that a political party will simply sit back and allow its fortunes to be taken over by a rapacious scavenger, the APC. What President Tinubu did in the so-called peace meeting is not brokering peace in Rivers State, but using his office to enhance the fortunes of his political party.

“The PDP National Executive Council (NEC) should feel sufficiently embarrassed if not slighted by the action taken by President Tinubu to reward a political mercenary with PDP fortunes in Rivers State,” the ex-governor stated.

The PDP chairman in Jigawa, Alhaji Isa Bello, who made the clarification at a news conference on Friday in Dutse, urged the NWC to take Lamido’s advice seriously in the ongoing efforts to strengthen the party.

He said: “We have noticed with dismay the imbroglio unfolding in the Rivers PDP and the polity in general over the past few weeks. We have also followed with keen interest development that led to the intervention of President Bola Tìnubu in the name of resolving the dispute.

“It was on this note that our leader, Dr. Sule Lamido, as a founding father of the party, after noticing the ambivalence of our NWC, decided to show his genuine and sincere concerns by drawing its attention to immediate action.

“Rather than heed to his fatherly counsel, the NWC, through the National Publicity Secretary, decided to release a disrespectful statement against our leader.

“The NWC members may wish to be reminded that some elders took a lot of risks, including going to prison to occupy the position they now enjoy.

“Inferring that Lamido is working for APC is a joke taken too far and we in Jigawa have been brought up fighting for the cause of the common man and justice.

“Struggle for this cause is in our political DNA. We shall stop at nothing in defense of our leader.

“The primary function of the NWC must serve, protect, and promote the fortunes of our great party, not to offer means of livelihood.”

