Gov Yahaya signs Gombe 2024 budget of N208bn

The Gombe State Governor, Inuwa Yahaya, on Friday, signed the state’s 2024 budget of N208.064 billion into law.

The State House of Assembly passed the budget on December 12.

Yahaya signed the budget at a ceremony attended by the Speaker of the Assembly, Abubakar Luggerewo, and other top government functionaries in the state capital.

In his address at the event, the governor expressed happiness at the synergy between the executive and the legislative arms of the government in the state.

He said the budget was prepared in the interest of the people, adding that 58 percent of the total budget was set aside for capital expenditure and 42 percent for recurrent spending.

Yahaya said: “I am happy to say that over the years, the House has been cooperative.

“Since 2020 till date, we thank God Almighty the House has never failed us in passing the budget four times – 2020, 2021, 2022, 2023, and this is 2024. We remain ever grateful for the support.

“This is the idea behind the synergy between the executive, the legislature, and even the judiciary. We shall continue to maintain it to achieve the aims and objectives that our forefathers fought for.

“The ratio of capital to recurrent is always bigger with 2024 getting 58 percent and it’s in the interest of the people for us to continue to work together. We shall remain steadfast.”

In his remark, the speaker described the budget as “very good,” and commended Yahaya for prioritising capital expenditure over recurrent since he assumed office in 2019.

