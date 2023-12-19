‘PDP will sanction Wike, other rebels at the right time,’ party’s chairman, Damagum declares

The acting National Chairman of the Peoples Democratic Party, (PDP), Umar Damagum, said on Tuesday the Minister of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), Nyesom Wike, other rebels in the party would be sanctioned by the party’s leadership at the appropriate time.

Damagum, who spoke at a press conference in Abuja, stressed that the former Rivers State governor and others in his group are above the party.

Wike led four others – Governor Seyi Makinde of Oyo State and the trio of former governors Samuel Ortom (Benue), Okezie Ikpeazu (Abia), and Ifeanyi Ugwuanyi (Enugu) – to work against the PDP and its presidential candidate, Atiku Abubakar, in the February 25 election.

He has also been fingered in the ongoing crisis between Governor Similaye Fubara and members of the Rivers State House of Assembly.

The chairman said: “Our stand about Wike, I have always said that as long as you are a member of the PDP, there is a time for everything. My duty is to stabilise this party and not to cause a crisis. And I will continue to do that within the confines of reason.

“When things go out of hand, we will act. But meanwhile, we still see it within the ambit of the law. Mind you, we have other litigation going on in this party and we won’t want to plunge our party into another crisis.

“Let me tell you something, it’s not only Wike, there are other people who worked against this party. When we get to that level we will sanction everybody. If Wike believes he is above this party, we will be able to show him that he is not above this party.

“A committee has been set up to review what happened in the 2023 elections and come out with a report not only about one person, but every person who has in one way or another engaged in anti-party. Then after that, we will see what kind of measure to take.”

