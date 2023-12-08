Wike sings, dances to Tinubu’s campaign song during visit to Gbajabiamila’s office (Video

The Minister of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), Nyesom Wike, was recorded in a video at the office of the Chief of Staff to President Bola Tinubu, Femi Gbajabiamila, singing and dancing to the campaign anthem of the President.

Ripples Nigeria reports that though Wike, a former governor of Rivers State is a member of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) and has insisted on not leaving the party, he has pandered more to the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) and is seen as one of the ministers that are very close to President Tinubu.

In the video, Wike, spotting a blue checked blazer on blue trousers and blue polo shirt, completed with his trade mark hat, sang and danced hilariously to the admiration of those present, including the Chief of Staff, who could be heard remarking that he was glad to have him around.

Rounding up the video, Wike, gesturing with his hand, said he hoped this would come with an approval while others laughed.

Ripples Nigeria recalls further that the recent composition of the caretaker committee for the Rivers State Chapter of the APC, with his strong ally, Tony Okocha emerging as chairman, was termed in many quarters as the President handing over the structures of the party in the state to Wike.

Watch the video below:

