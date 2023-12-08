News
Navy implicates Tompolo’s security vessel in illegal activities
The Nigerian Navy, on Thursday, revealed that Tanita Security Service Limited, which is owned by Government Ekpemupolo, also known as Tompolo, an ex-militant leader, was involved in illegal activities.
This was contained in a statement issued by the Navy’s spokesperson, Adedotun Ayo-Vaughan, who alleged that the personnel of Tantita were involved in illegal activities, adding that it raised a false alarm after the vessel was arrested.
Read Also: Tinubu appoints Lokpobiri, 8 others to content board governing council
He said, “Furthermore, it is believed that Tantita Security Service is involved in these illegalities because the Awoye riverine area, which is close to the place of arrest is covered by TSS. Again, it was upon the arrest of the vessel by the Nigerian Navy that TSS began to raise false alarms, totally unfounded and indeed mischievous.
“Nonetheless, the Nigerian Navy remains resolute in the pursuit of her constitutional mandate for the protection of Nigeria’s Maritime Environment for national economic development and prosperity.”
