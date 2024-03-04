Navy destroys three illegal refineries, wooden boat in Bayelsa

The Nigerian Navy has destroyed three illegal refineries, a wooden boat and a total of 160,000 litres of suspected stolen crude oil in Bayelsa State.

The Commanding Officer of the Forward Operating Base, Capt. Murtala Aminu Rogo, disclosed this to journalists on Monday in Brass.

He said the operation followed a recently launched Nigerian Navy Operation DELTA SANITY aimed at combating oil theft and bunkering in the Niger Delta.

Rogo said: “During the patrol, two illegal refinery sites with about 85,000 litres of products suspected to be stolen crude oil and a pumping machine were located around Elepa and Abonuwa Brass LGA of Bayelsa respectively.

“While combing other adjoining creeks, the team located the third illegal refinery site and a large wooden boat laden with about 75,000 litres of product suspected to be stolen crude oil, around Tuluama, Brass LGA.

“Accordingly, the three illegal refinery sites and one large wooden boat were handled appropriately.

“Further investigations into the criminal networks connected with the illegal refining sites are ongoing.”

