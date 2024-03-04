Court dismisses charge against 19 Bureaux De Change operators in Lagos

Justice Lewis Allagoa of the Federal High Court, Lagos, on Monday, dismissed a charge against 19 Bureau De Change (BDC) operators in the state.

The suspects are – Ibrahim Jubril, Abdullahi Abubakar, Ibrahim Hassan, Adamu Isiaka, Ibrahim Abdulrahman, Jubril Hassan, Mohammed Isoaka, Mohammed Aminu and Adamu Ibrahim.

Others are – Hassan Amadu, Salisu Hamidu, Mahmoud Mohammed, Murtala Usman, Hassan Yakubu, Abdullahi Kabiru, Ali Sadam, Ahmadu Yusuf, Abdullahi Hussain and Alhaji Sido.

The judge dismissed the charge following an application for withdrawal of the case by the prosecution.

The defendants were arraigned by the police for alleged conspiracy, unlawful operation of forex trading as BDC operators without a licence from regulatory agencies and deriving various sums of money from such unauthorised trading.

They were said to have committed the offence within the Lagos metropolis on February 21.

The offence, according to the police, contravened the provisions of the Banks and Other Financial Institutions Act 2020.

When the case was called one Umaru Bello from the State Criminal Investigation Department (CID) in Panti announced an appearance for the prosecution.

The prosecutor, thereafter, informed the court about the withdrawal of the charge against the defendants.

He told the court that he received a call from his superiors in the office to withdraw the case.

Justice Allagoa struck out the charge accordingly.

