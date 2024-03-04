12 dead, 28 injured in Kaduna auto crash

At least 12 persons died and 28 others were injured in an auto crash along the Zaria-Kano expressway on Monday.

The Sector Commander of the Federal Road Safety Corps (FRSC) in Kaduna State, Kabir Nadabo, told journalists the accident occurred at Tashar Yari village at 8:00 a.m., on Monday.

He blamed the accident on wrongful overtaking, speeding, and overloading.

The FRSC official added that the chairman of Makarfi local government area and the agency’s Unit Commander in Tashar Yari were on ground to assess the incident.

“The trailer with registration number KTG 454 ZZ was travelling to Kano when the unfortunate incident occurred.

“The injured were conveyed to the Makarfi General Hospital for further treatment.

“The owner of the vehicle who is in Azare, Bauchi State, has been informed and directed to report to the Kaduna Sector Command while the driver of the trailer was reportedly among the deceased,” Nadabo added.

