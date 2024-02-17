Troops uncover 14 illegal refineries in Rivers

Troops of the Joint Task Force, Operation Delta Safe have uncovered 14 illegal refineries in Rivers State.

The Commander of the OPDS, Rear Adm. John Okeke, disclosed this to journalists on Saturday in Port Harcourt.

Okeke who assumed duty on Thursday, said the illegal refining sites, located on Ataba Island, close to Bonny Island in Rivers State were uncovered based on intelligence by the operatives.

He said: “We are going to make it very hot for them with the help of the Navy, Army, Air Force, Police, NSCDC and the DIA, amongst others.

READ ALSO: Navy discovers 15 illegal refineries in Rivers

“Nobody wins alone without collaboration, with teamwork, we are going to achieve a lot in the fight against illegal bunkering and pipeline vandalism.

“Today we are in Ataba Island, close to Bonny Island, Rivers State, moving towards Akwa Ibom.

“What we discovered here is shocking, about 14 massive cooking sites, one of them is still hot and they must have pulled out on the arrival of the troops.

“We are sustaining what my predecessor did and I want to thank God that within 24 hours we can achieve this feat, it shows that we are performing our duty.”

Join the conversation

Opinions

Support Ripples Nigeria, hold up solutions journalism

Balanced, fearless journalism driven by data comes at huge financial costs.

As a media platform, we hold leadership accountable and will not trade the right to press freedom and free speech for a piece of cake.

If you like what we do, and are ready to uphold solutions journalism, kindly donate to the Ripples Nigeria cause.

Your support would help to ensure that citizens and institutions continue to have free access to credible and reliable information for societal development.

Donate Now