News
Troops uncover 14 illegal refineries in Rivers
Troops of the Joint Task Force, Operation Delta Safe have uncovered 14 illegal refineries in Rivers State.
The Commander of the OPDS, Rear Adm. John Okeke, disclosed this to journalists on Saturday in Port Harcourt.
Okeke who assumed duty on Thursday, said the illegal refining sites, located on Ataba Island, close to Bonny Island in Rivers State were uncovered based on intelligence by the operatives.
He said: “We are going to make it very hot for them with the help of the Navy, Army, Air Force, Police, NSCDC and the DIA, amongst others.
READ ALSO: Navy discovers 15 illegal refineries in Rivers
“Nobody wins alone without collaboration, with teamwork, we are going to achieve a lot in the fight against illegal bunkering and pipeline vandalism.
“Today we are in Ataba Island, close to Bonny Island, Rivers State, moving towards Akwa Ibom.
“What we discovered here is shocking, about 14 massive cooking sites, one of them is still hot and they must have pulled out on the arrival of the troops.
“We are sustaining what my predecessor did and I want to thank God that within 24 hours we can achieve this feat, it shows that we are performing our duty.”
