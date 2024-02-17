Bandits kill six, abduct 50 in Kaduna communities

Gunmen suspected to be bandits on Friday killed six people and abducted several others in Kwassam and Sabon Layi Kan Makama communities of Kauru local government area of Kaduna State.

The abducted persons include the retired director of the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN), Zakariya Markus, his younger brother and wife.

The slain residents are – Mrs. Giwa John, Kapishi Barmu, Ganya Ubangida, Shigama Salisu, and Gani Magawata.

The state’s Commissioner for Internal Security and Home Affairs, Samuel Aruwan, confirmed the attack in a statement on Saturday.

He was however silent on the number of those killed and abducted in the incident.

The spokesman for the Southern Kaduna Peoples Union (SOKAPU), Josiah Abraks, also confirmed the incident in a statement.

Abraks, who described the attack as despicable and condemnable, said 50 people were abducted by the criminals.

He said: “Information reaching SOKAPU states that terror attacks took place yesterday (16/02/24) at Kwassam and Sabon Layin kan Makama both in Kauru Local Government Area.

“At Kwassam about five people were said to have been killed and scores of others kidnapped including a former Assistant Director of the CBN and his younger brother.

“While at Sabon Layin kan Makama about 50 people were said to have been kidnapped. These atrocities continually being visited on citizens of the state are despicable and highly condemnable and we hereby unequivocally condemn the acts and their perpetrators.

“We call on the state government and all relevant authorities not to relent in their good works but to step up and remain steadfast in ensuring the safety and peace of all law-abiding citizens of the state.”

