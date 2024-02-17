Lagos govt begins enforcement of styrofoam ban Monday

The Lagos State government will begin the full enforcement of the ban on the usage and distribution of styrofoam food containers on Monday.

The state’s Commissioner for Environment and Water Resources, Tokunbo Wahab, disclosed this in a statement signed by the Director of Public Affairs in the ministry, Mr. Kunle Adeshina, on Saturday in Lagos.

Wahab said enforcement officers from LAGESC/KAI, Environmental Health Officials and Lagos State Waste Management Authority (LAWMA), police, and the ministry would go after all those with styrofoams in their shops, stores, or outlets and confiscate them.

He stressed that styrofoam usage had caused enough damage to the health of residents and the state’s environment for so many years.

READ ALSO: Reps demand ban of styrofoam, single-use plastic in Nigeria

The state government banned styrofoam and single-use plastics on January 21.

“The government is determined to encourage viable options for styrofoam containers across the metropolis,” the commissioner said.

He reminded market leaders that cleanliness was next to godliness and as such they must ensure that a clean environment remained a priority always.

