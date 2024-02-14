Reps demand ban of styrofoam, single-use plastic in Nigeria

The House of Representatives has demanded a ban on the production, importation, distribution, and use of styrofoam and single-use plastics throughout Nigeria.

This followed the adoption of a motion by a lawmaker from Kwara State, Muktar Shagaya, at Wednesday’s plenary in Abuja.

Shagaya had in his presentation said Section 20 of the Constitution places a responsibility on the Federal Government to protect and improve the environment for present and future generations, and ensure the health and well-being of its citizens.

He stressed that the increasing use of styrofoam and single-use plastics in Nigeria poses significant environmental and public health risks which include pollution of waterways, soil, and air quality.

The lawmaker added that the chemical found in styrofoam is linked to cancer, vision and hearing loss, impaired memory and concentration, and nervous system effects, among others.

Shagaya said: “Aware that styrofoam is prohibited in Taiwan, Rwanda, England, and many other European countries, together with some towns and states in the United States. Currently, the product is illegal in Lagos and Abia States.

“Also aware that alternatives to styrofoam and single-use plastics, such as biodegradable materials, reusable containers, and recyclable packaging, can reduce environmental impact and public health risks;

“Concerned that the increasing use of styrofoam and single-use plastics in Nigeria not only leads to increased plastic waste and environmental pollution but also poses a significant health risk.”

The House, however, urged the federal government to implement a phased approach to the ban by providing sufficient time for businesses and industries to transition to alternative eco-friendly materials and practices.

The lawmakers urged the Federal Competition and Consumer Protection Commission (FCCPC) and other relevant agencies to monitor the packaging of foods and beverages, particularly in fast-moving consumer goods (FMCGs),

In his ruling, the Deputy Speaker of the House, Benjamin Kalu mandated the Committees on Healthcare Services, Environment, and Legislative Compliance to ensure compliance.

