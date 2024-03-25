Lagos govt arraigns medical doctors for alleged involuntary manslaughter

The Lagos State government on Monday arraigned two medical doctors, Michael Atiba and Michael Ugbeye, at the State High Court, Ikeja, for alleged involuntary manslaughter.

The duo were arraigned over the death of a patient, Ejiro Ugorobi.

Atiba, a doctor at the Gbagada General Hospital, and Ugbeye, a consultant with a national orthopedic hospital, were arraigned on a two-count charge of involuntary manslaughter by the state government.

The defendants however pleaded not guilty to the charge.

The State Counsel, Mr. Olalekan Azeez, asked for a trial date following their not-guilty plea.

Azeez told the court that the defendants unlawfully caused the death of Ugorobi by neglecting the application of anesthetic before and after surgery.

He added that the defendants allegedly committed the offence on October 21, 2023, at Michael Adekoya Street, Ilupeju, Lagos.

The counsel for the second defendant, Mr. A. O. Fayemi, moved the bail application dated March 21 and urged the court to grant his client bail on self-recognition.

Fayemi, in his 31-paragraph affidavits, said the second defendant had served the nation as a consultant orthopedic for over 30 years.

“The second defendant is a consultant who has served this nation as a consultant orthopedic with the National Orthopedic Hospital.

“He is not a young man who would not attend court.

“He is a consultant medical practitioner and he has a clinic at Ilupeju.

“He is a person who will present himself for trial and I urge your lordship to grant him bail on libra terms,” the counsel added.

In her ruling, Justice Oyindamola Ogala granted the defendants bail in the sum of N5 million each with two sureties each in like sum.

Ogala said the sureties must be resident within the court’s jurisdiction.

She added that the sureties must present credible home and office addresses as well as credible financial status.

The judge ordered the sureties must present their BVN and NIN, evidence of tax payment to the Lagos State government, and explained their relationship with the defendants.

She adjourned the case till May 15 for the commencement of trial.

Join the conversation

Opinions

Support Ripples Nigeria, hold up solutions journalism

Balanced, fearless journalism driven by data comes at huge financial costs.

As a media platform, we hold leadership accountable and will not trade the right to press freedom and free speech for a piece of cake.

If you like what we do, and are ready to uphold solutions journalism, kindly donate to the Ripples Nigeria cause.

Your support would help to ensure that citizens and institutions continue to have free access to credible and reliable information for societal development.

Donate Now