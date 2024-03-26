Kano Court sentences Chinese national to death for killing Nigerian girlfriend

A Kano State High Court, on Tuesday, sentenced a Chinese national, Frank Geng-Quangrong, to death by hanging for the murder of his Nigerian girlfriend, Ummukulsum Sani.

The 22-year-old woman was killed in September 2022 at her residence in Janbulo Quarters, Kano.

The case has drawn significant attention in both Nigeria and China. Geng-Quangrong’s defense team had argued for leniency, but the court ultimately opted for the harshest punishment available under Nigerian law.

In his testimony on Tuesday, Quangrong claimed that he stabbed his girlfriend in self-defence after she allegedly grabbed his testes in September 2022.

“I didn’t kill Ummulkhulsum intentionally but stabbed her in self-defence after she grabbed my testes,” Ouangrong said.

The Nigerian public has expressed outrage over the murder, with many calling for justice for the victim. The case has also sparked discussions about violence against women and the treatment of foreign nationals in Nigeria.

It is unclear at this time whether Geng-Quangrong will appeal the sentence. The Chinese government has not yet issued an official statement on the case.

