Politics
Kano court judgement on Ganduje faulty – APC
The All Progressives Congress (APC) National Legal Adviser, Prof. Abdulkarim Kana, said on Wednesday the party has not been served with the court order suspending Abdullahi Ganduje as the party’s national chairman.
Justice Usman Na’Abba of the Kano State High Court had on Tuesday asked Ganduje to stop parading himself as APC national chairman.
The judge gave the order while ruling on an ex parte motion filed by two executive members of Ganduje’s ward in Dawakin-Tofa local government area of the state, Laminu Sani and Haladu Gwanjo.
Kana, who addressed journalists at the party’s National Secretariat in Abuja, said the judgement was faulty in many ways.
He said: “We heard this afternoon, but we have not seen any court order, they used the same fraudulent document in court.
READ ALSO: Fresh trouble for Ganduje as Kano court confirms his suspension from APC
“But whatever kind of order that will emanate from such judgement is an unlawful order because it is obtained by fraud.
“The individuals who are behind this are not APC members and not members of the Kano State executive of our party, we don’t know them.”
He said the real executives of Dawakin Tofa ward of the party had since disassociated themselves from the purported suspension of Ganduje from the party.
He noted the executives were working on plans to petition the National Judicial Council (NJC) over the order.
The legal adviser revealed that the party’s leadership had also petitioned the Inspector-General of Police, Kayode Egbetokun, on the matter.
