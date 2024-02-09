Lagos govt diverts traffic for 2024 City Marathon

The Lagos State government has closed some roads ahead of this year’s Access Bank City Marathon slated for Saturday.

The long-distance race will take place between 5:00 a.m. and 2.00 p.m., with the Teslim Balogun Stadium in Surulere as the take-off point.

The state’s Commissioner for Transportation, Mr. Oluwaseun Osiyemi, announced the traffic diversion in a statement on Friday in Lagos.

He said the Funsho Williams Avenue from Stadium in Surulere, Ikorodu Road to Anthony, and Gbagada to Third Mainland Bridge would be temporarily unavailable to motorists during the marathon.

Osiyemi said: “Others are Third Mainland Bridge (inbound and outbound), Dolphin Road to Alfred Rewane Road, Falomo roundabout to Bourdillon Road, Lekki Bridge to Freedom Way and Akin-Adesola to Ahmadu Bello Way.

READ ALSO: Top Nigerian runners geared up for Abuja int’l marathon

“The alternative routes available during the marathon are – Apongbon Bridge inwards Eko Bridge through Costain Roundabout, Iponri, and Bode Thomas for a desired destination or utilise Eko Bridge through Costain Roundabout and Apapa Road to link Oyingbo/Jebba to access Herbert Macaulay for a desired destination.

“Motorists can equally go through Victoria Island to link Independence Bridge and CMS Bridge to access Apongbon inwards Ijora-Olopa to Iddo and Oyingbo to connect Herbert Macaulay Road to continue their journeys.

“For motorists trying to navigate the Third Mainland Bridge; the bridge will not be available to motorists from midnight till the end of the marathon.”

He noted that outbound journeys from Ikorodu Road and Funsho Williams Avenue enroute to Lagos Island would be exempted from the diversion.

Join the conversation

Opinions

Support Ripples Nigeria, hold up solutions journalism

Balanced, fearless journalism driven by data comes at huge financial costs.

As a media platform, we hold leadership accountable and will not trade the right to press freedom and free speech for a piece of cake.

If you like what we do, and are ready to uphold solutions journalism, kindly donate to the Ripples Nigeria cause.

Your support would help to ensure that citizens and institutions continue to have free access to credible and reliable information for societal development.

Donate Now