Abductors of Edo PDP chairman demand N500m ransom

Gunmen who abducted the Edo State Chairman of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Tony Aziegbemi, have reportedly contacted his family with a N500 million ransom demand.

The PDP chieftain was reportedly kidnapped on March 15 around 11pm along Idaro Street, off Country Home Road, Benin, the state capital, after leaving a meeting at the Government House and since his abduction, nothing had been heard from the gang.

However, a family source who spoke to journalists on Sunday on condition of anonymity, disclosed that the kidnappers had finally reached out to the family with the ransom demand.

The source said the abductors who made contact with Aziegbemi family on Friday, demanded the amount as ransom to free the politician.

“The kidnappers have contacted the family of Tony Aziegbemi, and they have demanded N500 million ransom,” he said.

“I don’t know what the family members are doing to raise the money or if the party, the PDP, is doing anything to assist them.”

However, the state police spokesman, SP Chidi Nwabuzor, has denied knowledge of the ransom demand when a call was put to him for his comments.

“I am not aware of any ransom demand. I can only confirm what I am aware of,” he was quoted as saying.

