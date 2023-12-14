Politics
PDP chairman rules out rancour in Edo chapter ahead of 2024 guber poll
The acting National Chairman of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Alhaji Umar Damagum, said on Thursday there was no more rancour in the Edo chapter of the party.
Damagum stated this to journalists shortly after a meeting of the party’s National Working Committee (NWC) with PDP stakeholders in Edo at the national secretariat in Abuja.
The party was rocked by crisis following the disagreement between Governor Godwin Obaseki and his deputy, Phillip Shaibu, over the latter’s governorship ambition earlier in the year.
The pair had since resolved their differences after Shaibu apologized to his boss.
The chairman said: “We have agreed to work together as one family and we will go further to break the meeting into smaller committees so that at the end of the day, we will come out with a better solution.
READ ALSO: Only PDP can decide Edo governorship candidate for 2024 – Obaseki
“But in conclusion, Edo now is one family.”
In his remark, Obaseki, said there was no rift between him and his deputy.
“I will support whoever the party supports.
“There is absolutely no issue between me and my deputy and he is here, he wants to contest and we are not asking him to drop his ambition. He is a free-born of Edo and he can contest,” Obaseki said.
The PDP governorship aspirant in the state, Mr. Asue Ighodalo, described the meeting as very fruitful.
“The PDP is set to win the next election in the state by the grace of God Almighty.
“The leadership of the party all spoke well and they spoke in line of unity for the party. We are all very happy coming out of that meeting,” he added.
