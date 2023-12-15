Politics
Rivers political crisis deepens as Assembly factions hold parallel sittings, six commissioners resign
The political crisis rocking Rivers State worsened on Thursday as six commissioners loyal to former governor Nyesom Wike resigned from the cabinet of Governor Siminalayi Fubara.
Also on Thursday, the factions of the state House of Assembly held separate sittings.
The commissioners, who tendered their resignation were the Attorney General and Commissioner for Justice, Prof. Zacchaeus Adangor (SAN); Commissioner for Works, Dr Des George-Kelly; Commissioner for Special Duties, Emeka Woke; Commissioner for Social Welfare and Rehabilitation, Mrs Inime Aguma; the Commissioner for Finance, Isaac Kamalu; and the Commissioner for Education, Prof. Chinedu Mmom.
Of the six commissioners, five served under Wike’s administration in the same capacity, while Woke was Wike’s Chief of Staff for eight years.
Confirming his resignation, the Commissioner for Works, George-Kelly, said he resigned because “my conscience will not allow me to stay”, while the social welfare commissioner, Mrs Aguma, said, “I have other commitments.”
Also confirming his resignation, the AGF, Adangor, on his part, said his resignation was based on “personal principles.”
The education commissioner, in his resignation letter dated December 14, 2023 addressed to the Governor through the Secretary to the State Government, said: “I hereby resign my appointment as the Honourable Commissioner for Education, Rivers State for personal reasons.
“I wish to express my sincere appreciation for the opportunity given to me to serve in your administration and wish you the best as you carry on with the governance of the state.”
There are, however, reports that more commissioners, about six others might have also tendered their resignations.
Meanwhile, two factions of the state House of Assembly held parallel sittings at different locations on Thursday, with the 27 pro-Wike faction, led by Martin Amaewhule, sitting at the Assembly quarters along Aba Road Port Harcourt.
On the other hand, the Edison Ehie-led faction, which is loyal to Fubara, reportedly held plenary at Government House, Port Harcourt.
Ripples Nigeria reports that Governor Fubara, on Wednesday, sent bulldozers to demolish the state Assembly complex, while the four pro-Fubara lawmakers declared the seats of the 27 pro-Wike lawmakers vacant following their defection to the All Progressives Congress.
