Politics
Rivers lawmaker denies returning to PDP, dumping Wike
One of the 27 members of the Rivers State House of Assembly who defected from the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) to the All Progressives Congress (APC), Hon Tonye Smart Adoki, has debunked reports that he has returned to his former party.
Adoki also denied he had turned his back on the Minister of the Federal Capital Territory and former governor of the state, Nyesom Wike, to work with the state governor, Siminalayi Fubara.
The lawmaker made the denial when he spoke to newsmen in Port Harcourt, stating that his allegiance remains and still lies with the immediate past governor of Rivers State, Wike.
Adoki, who represents Port Harcourt state constituency 2 in the state legislature, also called on members of the public to disregard reports in a section of the media that he had withdrawn his support for the FCT Minister.
Read also: Illicit financial flows cost Nigeria, other African countries $90bn annually-AfDB
He said: “For the sake of my constituents, and my colleagues, who are so dear to me, I want to make it clear that there was no day and at no time will I ever want to rescind my decision.
“I stand here as I speak with you as a bona-fide and full member of the All Progressives Congress. As a matter of fact, I was among the two persons who came up with this decision in moving to the APC because of the oppression and division in our former party.”
