EDO GUBER POLL: Obaseki promises to back ‘whoever the party supports’

In the lead-up to the state’s September 21, 2024, governorship election, Godwin Obaseki of Edo State has said that he will support the Peoples Democratic Party’s nominee.

He added that despite Philip Shaibu, his deputy, having announced his desire to become governor, there was no animosity between them.

Obaseki addressed participants from Edo State on Thursday in Abuja at the PDP National Working Committee meeting.

The governor said, “There is no issue between me and my deputy and he is here, he wants to contest and we are not asking him to drop his ambition. He is a freeborn of Edo State and he can contest.”

On who he will support for the governorship election, Obaseki said, “I will support whoever the party supports.”

In his remarks, the PDP acting National Chairman, Umar Damagum, disclosed that all stakeholders in Edo State had agreed to work together.

Damagum said, “We have agreed to work together as one family and we will go further to break the meeting into smaller committees so that at the end of the day, we will come out with a better solution. But in conclusion, Edo now is one family.”

