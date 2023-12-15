Nigerians expect more from Wike, ex-presidential aide, Akande,weighs in on Rivers crisis

A former presidential aide, Laolu Akande has said that Nigerians expect much from the Minister of the Federal Capital Territory, Nyesom Wike, as a prominent politician in the country.

Akande stated this in an interview on Channels Television’s Politics Today on Thursday night.

He said: “What is happening in Rivers State is very disappointing. Look, a lot of people had deep respect for the FCT Minister …you can easily see that Wike was the kind of guy that got it done and he got the reputation.

“He was called Mr. Project and all that. There’s quite a bit of political regard that you’ve to give to Wike. I think in this country today, after the President, Nyesom Wike is the most prominent politician.

“So, when somebody has attained that level of political relevance, it means you really have to carry yourself with a lot of grace, with a lot of measured management of the expectations around you.

“It is disappointing that the FCT Minister is not managing his own anointed governor and the responsibility is more on him than the governor. Wike is the senior partner in this matter and it is not good for him,” Akance said.

The former presidential aide said he was disappointed by the approach of the immediate past governor of Rivers State, wondering why Wike cannot manage his own anointed governor.

Akande, who hailed Wike as the second most influential politician in Nigeria at the moment, said the minister should be able to carry himself as expected.

Ripples Nigeria reports that the political crisis rocking Rivers State took a new turn this week with the demolition of the State House of Assembly Complex and defection of 27 members of the assembly loyal to Wike, to the All Progressives Congress, APC.

