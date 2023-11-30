Only PDP can decide Edo governorship candidate for 2024 – Obaseki

The Edo State Governor, Godwin Obaseki, said on Thursday the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has the sole right to determine its candidate for the September 21, 2024 governorship election in the state.

Obaseki stated this when he visited the Bauchi State Governor, Bala Mohammed, to congratulate him on his victory at the Appeal Court in Bauchi.

He was accompanied on the trip by former Akwa Ibom Governor, Udom Emmanuel.

The governor described his relationship with his deputy, Philip Shuaibu as cordial.

Shaibu made public his governorship ambition on Monday.

The duo fell out earlier in the year over the deputy governor’s ambition.

They later patched up their differences after Shaibu apologized and declared his loyalty to his boss.

Obaseki said: “He wants to run for the office and he is free to do so. You know, as a Nigerian, he has the constitutional right to run and nobody can or should stop him.

“The party will decide and also the members of the party will decide who will be the flag bearer of our party in the forthcoming general elections in Edo.

“I’m only one out of the millions of party members in Edo and I don’t think my vote would determine whether he becomes the flag bearer or not.”

He said the visit to Bauchi was to also discuss some important issues relating to the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) Governors’ Forum and other matters affecting Nigeria.

