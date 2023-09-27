Edo PDP chieftain warns against imposition of candidate ahead of 2024 governorship poll

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) Secretary in Edo State, Hilary Otsu, has cautioned the party against fielding an unpopular candidate in the 2024 governorship election in the state.

Otsu, who issued the warning in a statement on Wednesday in Benin City, urged the PDP to field a popular candidate because of the high political awareness among the people in the state.

He recalled that most of the candidates fielded by the party in the 2023 general elections were unknown elements, saying this led to electoral losses in some constituencies.

The party chieftain, therefore, warned against the imposition of candidates in the election.

Otsu said: “Most of the candidates fielded during the 2023 general elections were unpopular and most voters in their various constituencies were also aware of the illegal processes that produced them.

“So, many of the voters who followed all that transpired, leading to their emergence, worked and voted against them.

“Most PDP supporters opted to work against the illegal candidates by supporting candidates of the opposition parties.

“That is why you see that in many places, they gave support to the All Progressives Congress candidates and, in some, to Labour Party (LP) candidates, which led to unprecedented victories for those parties.

“PDP has never lost Edo Central and South Senatorial seats before, but the LP candidate won the Edo South Senate seat after leaving PDP for LP just a few months to the election.”

Join the conversation

Opinions

Support Ripples Nigeria, hold up solutions journalism

Balanced, fearless journalism driven by data comes at huge financial costs.

As a media platform, we hold leadership accountable and will not trade the right to press freedom and free speech for a piece of cake.

If you like what we do, and are ready to uphold solutions journalism, kindly donate to the Ripples Nigeria cause.

Your support would help to ensure that citizens and institutions continue to have free access to credible and reliable information for societal development.

Donate Now