Banky W, Obanikoro get another chance as Tribunal orders rerun elections in Eti-Osa

The election of Thaddeus Atta of the Labour Party as the member of the House of Representatives for Eti-Osa Federal Constituency, Lagos State, has been nullified by the National and State House of Assembly Election Petition Tribunal sitting in Ikeja.

The tribunal, in its ruling on Tuesday, also ordered a rerun of the election.

Nigerian singer, Bankole Wellington, popularly known as Banky W of the Peoples Democratic Party {PDP} and Ibrahim Obanikoro of the All Progressives Congress{APC}will participate in the election rerun, which the tribunal ordered should take place within 90 days.

According to the ruling, INEC was asked to conduct a supplementary election in the 32 polling units of Eti-Osa within 90 days.

It also asked the electoral body to withdraw the return certificate issued to Attah and conduct elections in areas where the election were not held on February 25.

Obanikoro, the son of a former minister, Musliu Obanikoro, while reacting to the ruling on his Instagram page, wrote: “The Feb 25 election has just been rightly declared inconclusive and supplementary elections have been ordered by the court. INEC has been ordered to withdraw the return certificate and conduct elections in areas where it didn’t hold on Election Day.”

Read also: Tribunal upholds Uzor Kalu’s election, dismisses PDP, LP’s petitions

Also, Banky W, wrote a post on his Instagram page suggesting that it was still possible for him to be elected into office.

“It is possible. Still.” he wrote

On the other hand, Atta, while reacting to the ruling on X, said he was not sacked.

“The Tribunal has simply ordered a re-run (supplementary election) in the 32 polling units where elections did not hold.

“We will continue working for Etiosa. I urge constituents to keep calm as we are unshaken. We will get through this together,” he said.

Join the conversation

Opinions

Support Ripples Nigeria, hold up solutions journalism

Balanced, fearless journalism driven by data comes at huge financial costs.

As a media platform, we hold leadership accountable and will not trade the right to press freedom and free speech for a piece of cake.

If you like what we do, and are ready to uphold solutions journalism, kindly donate to the Ripples Nigeria cause.

Your support would help to ensure that citizens and institutions continue to have free access to credible and reliable information for societal development.

Donate Now