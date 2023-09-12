Fani-Kayode shades ex-President Buhari after restoration of UAE ties by Tinubu

Femi Fani-Kayode, a former minister of aviation, on Tuesday, asserted that President Bola Ahmed Tinubu had accomplished in under 100 days what the Muhammadu Buhari administration had failed to do for many years.

The United Arab Emirates, UAE, and Nigeria engaged in a diplomatic dispute while former President Buhari was in office, which led to the imposition of a visa restriction on Nigerians and the suspension of flights to the West African country.

The squabble had also made Nigerian government halt Emirates Airline from operating flights to Nigeria.

The United Arab Emirates’ President, Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, and Tinubu reached a historic accord in Abu Dhabi, which led to the immediate lifting of the visa requirement for travellers from Nigeria, the presidency said on Monday.

In his reaction on X (Twitter), Fani-Kayode, a former PDP chieftain who is currently an APC member, highlighted that the new administration has accomplished what the previous administration could not in many years in only a few short days.

“In the last few days our President has placed Nigeria back at the center-stage of international affairs where she rightly belongs.

“After a fantastic outing in India at the G20 summit which has attracted billions of dollars in investment to our country and where he rightly told world leaders that they cannot do without Nigeria, he went to the UAE and not only ensured that the visa ban on Nigerians was lifted but also ensured a resolution to the trapped Emirati funds at Central Bank and the issue of flight routes and air travel between our two countries. All these achievements in a matter of a few days.

“These are things that the previous administration could not achieve in years of protracted and oftentimes acrimonious negotiations.

“I am truly proud of our President and, under his watch, Nigeria is clearly on the rise again.

“Not only has he restored our confidence and hope but he has also proved to the world that Great Nigeria, the Giant of Africa, has come alive again. Glory be to God.”

