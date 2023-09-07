Politics
Ex-President Buhari happy with PEPC ruling on Tinubu’s victory
Muhammadu Buhari, a former Nigerian president, has expressed his happiness with the decision of the Presidential Election Petitions Tribunal, which recognised President Bola Ahmed Tinubu as the winner of the February 25 election on behalf of the All Progressives Congress.
In a statement released on Wednesday, Buhari claimed that the Tribunal had “written history” by defying intimidation and all kinds of bias in order to deliver justice in accordance with the law and to the majority of Nigerians, who wanted their decisions to be recognised.
“If anybody has won today it is the democracy and the people,” adding that “with the verdict of the Supreme Court, the election period is over and it is time to put the heat and dust behind us.
Read Also: PEPTJudgement: Tribunal laments failure of Obi, LP to prove election malpractice allegations
“From here, the new APC administration led by Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu should get the support of everyone in order to deliver the promises it made to the people,” he said.
The former president also thanked all Nigerians for upholding peace during that time and prayed for continuing advancement and development under the APC administration.
He offered heartfelt congratulations to the President, the Vice President, and the APC on their win in court and best wishes for realising the aspirations of the people.
Join the conversation
Support Ripples Nigeria, hold up solutions journalism
Balanced, fearless journalism driven by data comes at huge financial costs.
As a media platform, we hold leadership accountable and will not trade the right to press freedom and free speech for a piece of cake.
If you like what we do, and are ready to uphold solutions journalism, kindly donate to the Ripples Nigeria cause.
Your support would help to ensure that citizens and institutions continue to have free access to credible and reliable information for societal development.
Investigations
FEATURE…Missing Rig Workers: Tragedy, Injustice and the Depthwize cabal
The serene landscape of Ovhor in Delta State bore witness to a disaster that shook the nation’s conscience. The capsize...
FEATURE… In the shadow of kidnappers: The story of Nigeria’s albatross
For decades, Nigeria has been grappling with a problem that has threatened the safety and stability of its people: kidnapping....
FEATURE: The falling standard of education in Nigeria today: Whose Fault?
Over the years, education has proven to be the fulcrum facilitating national development in any state. Through education, knowledge is...
INVESTIGATION: Failed multi-million naira constituency water projects litter Sokoto communities
Many rural communities in Sokoto State are at the risk of an outbreak of diarrhea and other diseases due to...
FEATURE: Ebonyi residents lament bad roads despite multi-million naira allocation
‘The road has been this way for a long time. It is hard to access with vehicles and on foot...