Ex-President Buhari happy with PEPC ruling on Tinubu’s victory

Muhammadu Buhari, a former Nigerian president, has expressed his happiness with the decision of the Presidential Election Petitions Tribunal, which recognised President Bola Ahmed Tinubu as the winner of the February 25 election on behalf of the All Progressives Congress.

In a statement released on Wednesday, Buhari claimed that the Tribunal had “written history” by defying intimidation and all kinds of bias in order to deliver justice in accordance with the law and to the majority of Nigerians, who wanted their decisions to be recognised.

“If anybody has won today it is the democracy and the people,” adding that “with the verdict of the Supreme Court, the election period is over and it is time to put the heat and dust behind us.

“From here, the new APC administration led by Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu should get the support of everyone in order to deliver the promises it made to the people,” he said.

The former president also thanked all Nigerians for upholding peace during that time and prayed for continuing advancement and development under the APC administration.

He offered heartfelt congratulations to the President, the Vice President, and the APC on their win in court and best wishes for realising the aspirations of the people.

